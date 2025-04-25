Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Bareilly-Dataganj Road

A deadly collision between a tempo and a car on the Bareilly-Dataganj road resulted in two fatalities, including a minor, and injured four others. The investigation is ongoing to determine the crash's cause, police said. The victims were part of a family from Chutmuri village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:44 IST
A fatal accident on the Bareilly-Dataganj road claimed the lives of two individuals, including a minor, when a tempo and a car collided head-on, authorities reported.

The collision occurred near Brahmpur village, and the tempo was en route to Bareilly. According to Gaurav Bishnoi, the officer in-charge at the Dataganj police station, the impact of the crash caused both vehicles to overturn.

Janardan Singh, a passenger in the tempo and a resident of Chutmuri village, was killed instantly. His wife Preeti, sister-in-law Shivani, and Shivani's daughters sustained serious injuries. Twelve-year-old Santosh was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident.

