Ukraine's Action Against Grain Theft in the Black Sea

Ukraine has detained a foreign vessel accused of participating in the illegal trade of stolen Ukrainian grain. Since the 2022 war began, Kyiv has accused Russia of such activities, which Russia denies. The vessel reportedly belonged to a Russian 'shadow' fleet engaged in grain smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:49 IST
Ukraine's state security service, SBU, reported the detention of a foreign vessel in its territorial waters, alleging its involvement in the illicit trade of stolen Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has long accused Moscow of such activities, charges that Russia consistently rejects. Despite these claims, instances of ship seizures have been uncommon.

According to SBU, the detained vessel was identified as part of what it describes as Russia's 'shadow' fleet, used by the Kremlin to sell purloined Ukrainian grain to international buyers. The security service revealed that, at the end of 2024, the vessel had exported 5,000 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine's occupied southern regions through the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

The vessel allegedly conducted an unlawful mission under the flag of an Asian nation to transport the grain. Further details were not provided by the SBU. In a related incident last July, Ukraine apprehended a foreign ship on the Danube River and detained its captain for suspected involvement in exporting Ukrainian grain from the Russian-occupied Crimea. Findings from this case remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

