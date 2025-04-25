Left Menu

Internet Shutdown in Jhalawar After Violent Unrest Over Videographer's Death

In Jhalawar, authorities shut down internet services following chaos spurred by the murder of a young videographer. The incident escalated after a road rage confrontation that resulted in violence and destruction. The government has acted swiftly by deploying police and offering compensation to the victim's family.

Authorities in Jhalawar implemented an internet blackout after a series of violent events unfolded following the death of a 20-year-old local videographer. Officials reported the young man was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in a road rage incident, prompting significant unrest in the area.

The altercation began when Shambhu Singh, a resident of Dug, clashed with two occupants of a car after a vehicular collision. This led to a deadly confrontation while Singh was filming a wedding event, as described by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Atal.

The aftermath saw an angry mob setting six stalls ablaze and hurling stones, critically injuring a police officer. In response, substantial police forces were deployed, and internet services in affected sub-divisions were suspended for a 24-hour period. Compensation was promised to Singh's family, assisting with their grievances.

