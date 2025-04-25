Internet Shutdown in Jhalawar After Violent Unrest Over Videographer's Death

Authorities in Jhalawar implemented an internet blackout after a series of violent events unfolded following the death of a 20-year-old local videographer. Officials reported the young man was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in a road rage incident, prompting significant unrest in the area.

The altercation began when Shambhu Singh, a resident of Dug, clashed with two occupants of a car after a vehicular collision. This led to a deadly confrontation while Singh was filming a wedding event, as described by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Atal.

The aftermath saw an angry mob setting six stalls ablaze and hurling stones, critically injuring a police officer. In response, substantial police forces were deployed, and internet services in affected sub-divisions were suspended for a 24-hour period. Compensation was promised to Singh's family, assisting with their grievances.

