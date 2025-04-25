Left Menu

Assam MLA Faces Sedition Charges After Controversial Remarks

Assam AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was remanded to police custody for four days on sedition charges after allegedly defending Pakistan regarding a terror attack in Kashmir. The arrest followed controversial public statements and a viral video. His party distanced itself from his remarks, which had potential to incite unrest.

Aminul Islam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's political landscape took a dramatic turn as opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was apprehended on sedition charges, with authorities detaining him for four days. This comes after Islam was seen in a viral video allegedly defending Pakistan's role in a terror strike at Pahalgam, Kashmir, leading to widespread condemnation.

The arrest followed a verdict from Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate Monoshreeporna Khound, who permitted the police to hold Islam in custody. The three-time MLA's public statements are said to be misleading and dangerous, potentially exacerbating tensions in the region.

In distancing itself from the controversy, the AIUDF labelled Islam's views as personal and not reflective of the party's stance. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a conversation on political accountability and freedom of expression amidst brewing tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

