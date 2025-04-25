Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Food Supplies Dwindle

The World Food Programme announced Friday that it has run out of food supplies in Gaza, as ongoing border closures have halted the entry of humanitarian aid.

The closures have led to the depletion of essential supplies, with Israeli airstrikes reportedly killing at least 78 people in the past 24 hours, say Gaza authorities.

Amid these tensions, food prices in Gaza have escalated by 1,400 percent, with over one million children facing daily hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)