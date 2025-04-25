Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Food Supplies Dwindle
The World Food Programme announced it has exhausted food supplies in Gaza due to the prolonged closure of border crossings. Israeli airstrikes continue, killing at least 78 people in 24 hours. Food prices have soared, and more than one million children face hunger daily as the humanitarian crisis worsens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:21 IST
The World Food Programme announced Friday that it has run out of food supplies in Gaza, as ongoing border closures have halted the entry of humanitarian aid.
The closures have led to the depletion of essential supplies, with Israeli airstrikes reportedly killing at least 78 people in the past 24 hours, say Gaza authorities.
Amid these tensions, food prices in Gaza have escalated by 1,400 percent, with over one million children facing daily hunger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Prisoner Swap: Humanitarian Aid vs. Tech Smuggling
Ceasefire in Doha: A New Hope for Peace in Eastern Congo
Nations Deliberate 'Reassurance Force' for Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks
Trump's Ceasefire Strategy: A Controversial Proposal
Britain Announces Surge in Military Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Efforts