Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: The 16-Year Hunt Ends

The Delhi Police arrested Mukesh, a fugitive wanted in 19 serious crimes, including a 2002 murder-dacoity case. Mukesh was on the run since 2009, engaging in criminal activities under false identities. His accomplices were previously apprehended, but Mukesh continued evading the law, leading to continuous police efforts to capture him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:37 IST
Fugitive Caught: The 16-Year Hunt Ends
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

After 16 years on the run, Mukesh, a declared proclaimed offender, was arrested in a 2002 murder and dacoity case, Delhi Police reported on Friday.

Mukesh was captured on Thursday in Rohini, bringing an end to his evasion of law enforcement since 2009. He was wanted in connection with 19 heinous crimes, including the high-profile murder of businessman Mohan Lal Bansal. The 2002 crime was executed with accomplices who had been previously convicted.

Despite being arrested in other cases, Mukesh managed to maintain his criminal streak through the years, using false identities. His involvement with Sanjeev Verma's gang added to his notorious record, entailing charges from murder to armed robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025