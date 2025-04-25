Fugitive Caught: The 16-Year Hunt Ends

After 16 years on the run, Mukesh, a declared proclaimed offender, was arrested in a 2002 murder and dacoity case, Delhi Police reported on Friday.

Mukesh was captured on Thursday in Rohini, bringing an end to his evasion of law enforcement since 2009. He was wanted in connection with 19 heinous crimes, including the high-profile murder of businessman Mohan Lal Bansal. The 2002 crime was executed with accomplices who had been previously convicted.

Despite being arrested in other cases, Mukesh managed to maintain his criminal streak through the years, using false identities. His involvement with Sanjeev Verma's gang added to his notorious record, entailing charges from murder to armed robbery.

