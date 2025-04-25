Fugitive Caught: The 16-Year Hunt Ends
The Delhi Police arrested Mukesh, a fugitive wanted in 19 serious crimes, including a 2002 murder-dacoity case. Mukesh was on the run since 2009, engaging in criminal activities under false identities. His accomplices were previously apprehended, but Mukesh continued evading the law, leading to continuous police efforts to capture him.
- Country:
- India
After 16 years on the run, Mukesh, a declared proclaimed offender, was arrested in a 2002 murder and dacoity case, Delhi Police reported on Friday.
Mukesh was captured on Thursday in Rohini, bringing an end to his evasion of law enforcement since 2009. He was wanted in connection with 19 heinous crimes, including the high-profile murder of businessman Mohan Lal Bansal. The 2002 crime was executed with accomplices who had been previously convicted.
Despite being arrested in other cases, Mukesh managed to maintain his criminal streak through the years, using false identities. His involvement with Sanjeev Verma's gang added to his notorious record, entailing charges from murder to armed robbery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
