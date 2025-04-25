Left Menu

Potential Tariffs Could Skyrocket U.S. Drug Prices by 12.9%

A 25% tariff on pharmaceutical imports may increase U.S. drug costs by $51 billion annually, raising prices by 12.9%. The U.S. imported $203 billion in pharmaceuticals in 2023, mainly from Europe. The industry warns tariffs could hinder domestic production and jeopardize export-related jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST
Potential Tariffs Could Skyrocket U.S. Drug Prices by 12.9%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A proposed 25% tariff on pharmaceutical imports into the United States could lead to a significant increase in drug prices by nearly 12.9%, resulting in a $51 billion annual surge, according to a report commissioned by the industry's trade group and reviewed by Reuters.

The analysis, conducted by Ernst & Young, revealed the U.S. imported $203 billion in pharmaceutical products in 2023, predominantly from Europe. The report, commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), highlights potential stumbling blocks to boosting domestic production if tariffs are enforced, undercutting efforts championed by the Trump administration.

Pharmaceuticals have been largely spared in trade disputes due to the sector's vital role, but recent probes by the administration cite national security concerns. This exploration has opened a 21-day public comment period. Industry experts argue that tariffs would impede swift domestic manufacturing growth and suggest alternatives as companies lobby for phased-in tariffs or exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025