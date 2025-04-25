Left Menu

Medha Patkar Granted Bail Amid Defamation Case Drama

Medha Patkar, renowned activist associated with the Narmada Bachao movement, has been released on bail by a Delhi court after the High Court suspended her sentence in a defamation case. The activist was arrested due to a non-bailable warrant and later released upon compliance with bail and probation conditions.

Prominent Narmada Bachao leader Medha Patkar was granted bail on Friday by a Delhi court, following the suspension of her sentence by the Delhi High Court in a defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

This legal development came after Patkar was arrested at midday owing to a non-bailable warrant for failing to comply with a previous court order. Additional sessions Judge Vipin Kharb approved her release upon securing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Judge Kharb highlighted that Patkar had flouted the sentencing order and failed to provide the necessary probation bonds and compensation, deeming her actions as intentional non-compliance. The defamation case remains a contentious issue as the court accelerates its proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

