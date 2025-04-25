Left Menu

India's Strategic Water Retention: A Bold Stand Against Pakistan

India is implementing a strategy to prevent water flow to Pakistan, as stated by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil after a meeting led by Amit Shah. The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam. India has paused the Indus Waters Treaty, signaling zero tolerance for terrorism from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India has decided to implement measures ensuring that no water flows into Pakistan, according to Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

India intends to uphold the decision after a terror attack in Pahalgam, which prompted a reassessment of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This treaty has now been paused, following breaches by Pakistan.

Minister Paatil emphasized that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism, sending a firm message to Pakistan. Officials across various ministries were present at the strategic discussions concerning India's response to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

