India's Strategic Water Retention: A Bold Stand Against Pakistan

In a significant move, India has decided to implement measures ensuring that no water flows into Pakistan, according to Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

India intends to uphold the decision after a terror attack in Pahalgam, which prompted a reassessment of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This treaty has now been paused, following breaches by Pakistan.

Minister Paatil emphasized that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism, sending a firm message to Pakistan. Officials across various ministries were present at the strategic discussions concerning India's response to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)