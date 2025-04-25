Left Menu

Illegal Tobacco Trade Bust: Man Arrested in Delhi-NCR

A man named Manmeet Kumar was arrested for allegedly importing and distributing illicit tobacco products stored in a godown in Delhi-NCR. Police recovered Swiss-origin cigarettes without mandatory health warnings during a raid. Kumar was reportedly introduced to the trade after visiting Oman.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi-NCR have dismantled an illegal tobacco storage operation, arresting a suspect linked to a broader import and distribution network active in the region.

Identified as Manmeet Kumar, the accused was apprehended on April 23 after police raided a stockpile of contraband cigarettes in Mahipalpur. These cigarettes reportedly entered India through unauthorized channels, lacking essential health warnings and pricing labels, as required by local statutes.

Police investigations revealed Kumar's involvement in the illegal trade began after connecting with an associate in Oman. Law enforcement continues to explore the wider scope of the illicit operation, with charges filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

