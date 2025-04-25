Illegal Tobacco Trade Bust: Man Arrested in Delhi-NCR

Authorities in Delhi-NCR have dismantled an illegal tobacco storage operation, arresting a suspect linked to a broader import and distribution network active in the region.

Identified as Manmeet Kumar, the accused was apprehended on April 23 after police raided a stockpile of contraband cigarettes in Mahipalpur. These cigarettes reportedly entered India through unauthorized channels, lacking essential health warnings and pricing labels, as required by local statutes.

Police investigations revealed Kumar's involvement in the illegal trade began after connecting with an associate in Oman. Law enforcement continues to explore the wider scope of the illicit operation, with charges filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

