Visa Services Suspended for Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, announced the immediate suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals. Existing visas are revoked, except medical visas valid until April 29. The revocation excludes long-term and diplomatic visas. The Union Home Minister urged states to ensure Pakistani nationals leave promptly.
Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, announced on Friday the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals in Telangana are advised to follow guidelines to avoid legal action, as existing valid visas are revoked starting April 27.
Medical visas, however, remain valid until April 29. Exceptions include holders of Long-Term Visas and diplomatic visas. Pakistani nationals residing in Telangana have until April 30, 2025, to depart via the Attari Border, as advised by authorities.
The decision follows a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging state leaders to ensure Pakistani nationals exit India by the set deadlines. This move occurs in the wake of a terrorist attack in Anantnag district, where 26 people were killed.
