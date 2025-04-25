Left Menu

Railway Corruption Crackdown: Chief Engineer Busted for Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Chief Engineer of South East Central Railways and others for allegedly taking a Rs 32 lakh bribe to favor a private company in contracts. The arrests included the Chief Engineer, his brother, and officials from Jhajharia Nirman Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Chief Engineer of South East Central Railways, Bilaspur, and three others on Friday. They face allegations of accepting a Rs 32 lakh bribe from a private company for favoring it in various contracts and work orders.

In a carefully planned operation, Chief Engineer Vishal Anand of the Indian Railways Service of Engineers, his brother Kunal, and officials from Jhajharia Nirman Ltd. were apprehended. The CBI had registered an FIR against the involved parties, indicating corrupt practices to obtain illicit payments.

The investigation revealed that Anand orchestrated the bribery through his brother, with Jhajharia Nirman Ltd. being involved in significant railway infrastructure projects. The CBI successfully recovered the bribe amount, confirming the illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

