Unwavering Faith: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 Explained

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, aims to maintain respect for Muslim religious practices by keeping faith-related matters ''untouched,'' the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The government's affidavit highlighted that the Act reforms waqf administration, promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance in harmony with constitutional values. Labelled as a ''constitutionally valid'' enactment, it harmonizes waqf management with the fundamental right to religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26.

The Act seeks to modernize the administration of waqf properties through transparent measures, focusing on property management and governance structures, while safeguarding religious practices. The government opposes any legal challenge to the Act, which strengthens waqf integrity within constitutional bounds. The Supreme Court will assess its validity on May 5.

