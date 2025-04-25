Left Menu

Wisconsin Judge Arrested in Immigration Enforcement Scandal

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly helping Eduardo Flores Ruiz avoid immigration enforcement, marking a significant escalation in the Trump administration's battle with the judiciary over immigration policies.

On Friday, the FBI arrested a Wisconsin county judge accused of obstructing immigration enforcement efforts, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a post on X, Patel announced that Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly misled federal agents to help Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing Ruiz to evade arrest in her courthouse.

This arrest is part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts to crack down on officials who impede federal immigration enforcement, as the Justice Department had forewarned it would target such interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

