Tension Escalates: Missing BSF Jawan Stirs India-Pakistan Relations

In an unfolding situation affecting diplomatic ties, Pakistan Rangers have withheld BSF jawan Constable Purnam Sahu after he unknowingly crossed into Pakistani territory. This marks the third consecutive day of his captivity, with sources reporting that efforts to release him have met with limited success.

Constable Sahu, serving in the 182nd Battalion of the Border Security Force, was captured by Rangers in Punjab's Ferozepur district. The BSF is making concerted attempts to discuss his release through formal flag meetings, but responses remain largely unresponsive.

The timing of this incident complicates an already precarious relationship between the two nations following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties. While all BSF units along the 2,289-kilometer India-Pakistan border have been put on heightened alert, efforts to facilitate Sahu's return continue. His family in Hooghly, West Bengal, echoes the emotional toll, praying for his safety and imminent return.

(With inputs from agencies.)