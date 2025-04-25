Left Menu

Bihar Government Reinforces Visa Regulations for Pakistani Citizens

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, the Bihar government has intensified its efforts to ensure no Pakistani citizen stays beyond the deadline set by the Centre. The state revoked multiple visa categories after a terror attack in Pahalgam, with deadlines concluding on April 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:52 IST
The Bihar government has escalated efforts to comply with a central mandate, ensuring no Pakistani citizens reside in the state past the government-imposed deadlines. This action follows a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, prompted by a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

After India revoked 14 visa categories for Pakistani nationals, including business and pilgrim types, state authorities have mobilized to enforce the deadline, culminating on April 29. The Bihar Home Department has instructed district officials to strictly adhere to the new regulations.

Patna Police confirmed that all Pakistani individuals currently residing in the city are women. Among them, 24 are on long-term visas, three are pursuing Indian citizenship by surrendering their passports, and one faces a trial. The situation underscores the heightened national security measures post-attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

