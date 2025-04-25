High-Ranking Russian Officer Killed in Suspected Kyiv-Linked Car Bomb

A prominent Russian military officer, Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed in a car bomb explosion near Moscow, an incident that has heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the Kremlin accusing Kyiv of orchestrating a terrorist act.

The attack occurred hours before U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential resolutions for the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow claims that this incident, which resulted in the death of the 59-year-old lieutenant general, highlights the persistent threat posed by Ukraine.

Moskalik's role involved significant military operational planning, and his death marks a continuation of targeted attacks on Russian officials since the conflict began. The lack of comment from Ukraine's SBU and the resurgence of tensions come as peace proposals remain on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)