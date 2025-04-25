Left Menu

Key Police Transfers Amidst Murshidabad Unrest

Following communal unrest in Murshidabad, the West Bengal government has transferred senior police officers. Although officials call it a routine reshuffle, it coincides with violence in the region after the Waqf Act amendment. A Special Investigation Team is probing the violence's origins and the police's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:47 IST
Key Police Transfers Amidst Murshidabad Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has enacted a significant reshuffle in police administration following recent communal violence in Murshidabad district. As per the notification, two superintendents of police, including Surya Pratap Yadav and Ananda Roy, have been reassigned to different positions.

A senior government official emphasized that these transfers are part of a routine reshuffle, despite the timing coinciding with recent violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In the district of Jangipur, the violence resulted in three fatalities and significant displacement of residents.

The opposition criticized the district police for not anticipating the unrest. To investigate the violent incidents comprehensively, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the state police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025