Key Police Transfers Amidst Murshidabad Unrest
Following communal unrest in Murshidabad, the West Bengal government has transferred senior police officers. Although officials call it a routine reshuffle, it coincides with violence in the region after the Waqf Act amendment. A Special Investigation Team is probing the violence's origins and the police's role.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has enacted a significant reshuffle in police administration following recent communal violence in Murshidabad district. As per the notification, two superintendents of police, including Surya Pratap Yadav and Ananda Roy, have been reassigned to different positions.
A senior government official emphasized that these transfers are part of a routine reshuffle, despite the timing coinciding with recent violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In the district of Jangipur, the violence resulted in three fatalities and significant displacement of residents.
The opposition criticized the district police for not anticipating the unrest. To investigate the violent incidents comprehensively, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the state police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Clean the Yamuna River
Supreme Court to Rule on Waqf Act: A Legal Crossroad
Turkish Journalists Detained Amidst Tensions with Government
Betrayal in Wayanad: Government Loan Waiver Rejection Amid Landslide Crises
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government for Wayanad Loan 'Betrayal'