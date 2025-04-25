Key Police Transfers Amidst Murshidabad Unrest

The West Bengal government has enacted a significant reshuffle in police administration following recent communal violence in Murshidabad district. As per the notification, two superintendents of police, including Surya Pratap Yadav and Ananda Roy, have been reassigned to different positions.

A senior government official emphasized that these transfers are part of a routine reshuffle, despite the timing coinciding with recent violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In the district of Jangipur, the violence resulted in three fatalities and significant displacement of residents.

The opposition criticized the district police for not anticipating the unrest. To investigate the violent incidents comprehensively, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the state police.

(With inputs from agencies.)