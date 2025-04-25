Horrific Crime Sparks Calls for Justice in Madhya Pradesh

In a devastating crime that has left residents outraged, a woman and three minor girls were allegedly gangraped in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, by seven men, officials reported Friday.

The attack occurred between 1:30am and 2am on Thursday as the victims were heading home from a marriage celebration, confirmed Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh.

"Upon learning of the incident, a case was filed, and we swiftly apprehended all involved. They face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act," Singh stated. The community demands severe penalties for the accused individuals.

