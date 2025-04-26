Tensions Escalate as Kashmir Attack Sparks India-Pakistan Standoff

A devastating attack in Indian Kashmir has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with 26 civilians killed in what has become the worst assault in nearly two decades. Armed police and soldiers conducted searches in homes and forests for militants as India's army chief arrived to assess security in the region.

The attack, which took place in the scenic town of Pahalgam, led to an outpouring of grief and ignited outrage across India, focusing on accusations against neighboring Pakistan for fostering terrorism in the disputed region. In response, India has reviewed the usage of the Indus Waters Treaty and has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, despite Islamabad's denial of any role.

High-level diplomatic tensions ensued, with measures affecting airspace and water agreements, impacting both nations' economies. While Indian markets initially reacted negatively, recovery ensued. Amid these developments, some leaders in India's ruling party have called for military reprisals against Pakistan, echoing past actions taken in similar circumstances.

