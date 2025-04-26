Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Johri Bazar: FIR Filed Against BJP MLA

Tensions escalated in Johri Bazar following allegations against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for targeting a community. Acharya denied the charges, explaining his protest was against terrorism. An FIR was filed, and police investigations are underway. The situation was brought under control, with assurances of action from the police following community protests.

Updated: 26-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:04 IST
Tensions Rise in Johri Bazar: FIR Filed Against BJP MLA
Tensions peaked late Friday at Johri Bazar, as a large group of protesters accused BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya of inciting communal discord by pasting an offensive poster in Jama Masjid.

Acharya refuted the allegations, stating he attended a meeting earlier that day, condemning a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and raising slogans against terrorism and Pakistan, whom India blames for the attack.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation started after the community met with officials. Protesters were assured of police action, and crowds were peacefully dispersed.

