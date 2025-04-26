Tensions Rise in Johri Bazar: FIR Filed Against BJP MLA

Tensions peaked late Friday at Johri Bazar, as a large group of protesters accused BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya of inciting communal discord by pasting an offensive poster in Jama Masjid.

Acharya refuted the allegations, stating he attended a meeting earlier that day, condemning a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and raising slogans against terrorism and Pakistan, whom India blames for the attack.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation started after the community met with officials. Protesters were assured of police action, and crowds were peacefully dispersed.

(With inputs from agencies.)