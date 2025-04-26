Left Menu

Papal Legacy: The Farewell to Pope Francis

As world leaders gather for Pope Francis's funeral in St. Peter's Square, thousands reminisce about his impactful, reformist papacy. Remembered for his humility and solidarity with the marginalized, the Argentine pontiff's ceremonious farewell reflects his break from traditional norms in death as in life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:46 IST
Papal Legacy: The Farewell to Pope Francis
Pope Francis

On Saturday, global dignitaries, including royalty, presidents, and prime ministers, will honor Pope Francis in a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square, marking the end of his impactful papacy.

The Argentine pope, who passed away at 88 due to a stroke, left behind a legacy defined by compassion for the marginalized and a commitment to reform within the Roman Catholic Church.

As the world mourns, the Vatican prepares for a carefully orchestrated funeral, with up to 250,000 mourners expected to pay their respects, while discussions about his successor begin within the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025