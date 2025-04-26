Papal Legacy: The Farewell to Pope Francis
As world leaders gather for Pope Francis's funeral in St. Peter's Square, thousands reminisce about his impactful, reformist papacy. Remembered for his humility and solidarity with the marginalized, the Argentine pontiff's ceremonious farewell reflects his break from traditional norms in death as in life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:46 IST
On Saturday, global dignitaries, including royalty, presidents, and prime ministers, will honor Pope Francis in a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square, marking the end of his impactful papacy.
The Argentine pope, who passed away at 88 due to a stroke, left behind a legacy defined by compassion for the marginalized and a commitment to reform within the Roman Catholic Church.
As the world mourns, the Vatican prepares for a carefully orchestrated funeral, with up to 250,000 mourners expected to pay their respects, while discussions about his successor begin within the Church.
(With inputs from agencies.)
