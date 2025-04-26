Papal Legacy: The Farewell to Pope Francis

On Saturday, global dignitaries, including royalty, presidents, and prime ministers, will honor Pope Francis in a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square, marking the end of his impactful papacy.

The Argentine pope, who passed away at 88 due to a stroke, left behind a legacy defined by compassion for the marginalized and a commitment to reform within the Roman Catholic Church.

As the world mourns, the Vatican prepares for a carefully orchestrated funeral, with up to 250,000 mourners expected to pay their respects, while discussions about his successor begin within the Church.

