From Pakistan's Daughter to India's Daughter-in-Law: Seema Haider's Uncertain Future

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who crossed into India to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, anxiously awaits the Indian government's decision on her fate as Pakistan-India relations strain. Recently, Pakistanis faced a suspension of visa services following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Originally from Sindh, Haider, who entered India illegally with her four children, has renounced her Pakistani citizenship by marrying Meena. Her plea to Indian leaders, including PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, highlights her desire to remain in India, claiming her new identity as an Indian daughter-in-law.

Haider's lawyer argues her marriage to Meena, a Greater Noida resident, provides grounds for her residency in India. Despite backlash, her legal counsel insists that Haider's newfound connection to India exempts her from recent directives impacting Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)