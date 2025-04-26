Left Menu

From Pakistan's Daughter to India's Daughter-in-Law: Seema Haider's Uncertain Future

Seema Haider, originally from Pakistan, made headlines by illegally entering India to marry Sachin Meena. With visa services suspended for Pakistanis after a terror attack, she fears deportation despite arguing her citizenship is now Indian. Her lawyer remains hopeful for her residence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:53 IST
From Pakistan's Daughter to India's Daughter-in-Law: Seema Haider's Uncertain Future
Seema Haider
  • Country:
  • India

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who crossed into India to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, anxiously awaits the Indian government's decision on her fate as Pakistan-India relations strain. Recently, Pakistanis faced a suspension of visa services following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Originally from Sindh, Haider, who entered India illegally with her four children, has renounced her Pakistani citizenship by marrying Meena. Her plea to Indian leaders, including PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, highlights her desire to remain in India, claiming her new identity as an Indian daughter-in-law.

Haider's lawyer argues her marriage to Meena, a Greater Noida resident, provides grounds for her residency in India. Despite backlash, her legal counsel insists that Haider's newfound connection to India exempts her from recent directives impacting Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025