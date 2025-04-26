Left Menu

High-Value Hybrid Ganja Seized at Cochin Airport

A Malappuram resident was arrested at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle 5.5 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at Rs 5.5 crore. The Customs department, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted the passenger bound for the UAE. The narcotics were hidden in food packets. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant drug bust, a resident of Malappuram was apprehended at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of hybrid ganja overseas. The seizure, worth an estimated Rs 5.5 crore on the international market, underscores the vigilance of airport authorities.

Customs Superintendent Vivek Nair reported that officers from the High-Performance Unit, affiliated with the Customs Cochin Preventive Commissionerate, acted swiftly following specific intelligence reports. They intercepted the passenger destined for Ras-Al Khaimah, UAE, aboard an Indigo flight leaving from Kochi.

The comprehensive search at the Departure Hall unveiled approximately 5.5 kilograms of hydroponic weed ingeniously stashed inside food packets in the passenger's luggage. The accused now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

