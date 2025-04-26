A Reverent Farewell: Uniting the World at Pope Francis' Funeral

World leaders, royalty, and countless mourners gathered at the Vatican on Saturday to bid farewell to Pope Francis at his funeral, marking the end of a papacy focused on aiding the marginalized and protecting the environment. U.S. President Donald Trump, once at odds with the pontiff, was among those present.

The elaborate ceremony took place in St. Peter's Square, filled with global dignitaries, including presidents and prime ministers of several countries. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re underscored the pope's commitment to addressing contemporary challenges, urging that his compassionate legacy must endure.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 after a 12-year reign, will leave behind a church preparing for a significant transition. As the conclave to elect his successor approaches, the Church contemplates whether to continue his progressive path or revert to traditional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)