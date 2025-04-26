Major Arms Cache Seized in J&K: A Blow to Terror Activities

In a strategic crackdown, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district dismantled a terrorist hideout, seizing a considerable stockpile of arms. The operation, guided by precise intelligence, uncovered AK-47 rifles and other weapons, posing a significant deterrent to future terrorist activities.

The hideout was discovered in the forested area of Sedori Nala, in the Samsha Behak forest region, north Kashmir. The seize included five AK-47 rifles, 660 rounds of ammunition, and other weaponry. Authorities highlighted the operation's success in preventing disruptions to peace and public safety in the region.

Initiated in response to the recent killing of 26 people near Pahalgam, the timely intervention by security forces has been deemed a crucial victory against terrorist threats aiming to destabilize the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)