Eyewitness Account in Pahalgam Attack: A Crucial Testimony

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded a crucial statement from Priya Darshani Achariya, whose husband fell victim to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, leaving 25 others dead. Achariya and her 9-year-old son were firsthand witnesses to the incident.

The NIA team met the grieving Achariya at their hometown in Balasore district, where they conducted the inquiry behind closed doors. "No comment," was the retort from NIA officials when pressed by eager journalists.

Prashant Satpathy's family remains determined for justice. His brother, Sushant, mentions the inquiries included details on the attackers and whether immediate aid was provided to the victims. Prashant, a CIPET employee, was on vacation with his family when fate struck.

