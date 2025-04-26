Outrage and Unity: Pahalgam Attack Calls for Justice and Safety
After the Pahalgam terror attack, J&K minister Javid Ahmed Dar condemned the incident, calling terrorists 'beasts'. He emphasized targeting anger at the attackers, not innocent Kashmiris. The attack left 26 dead, prompting increased security. Dar visited Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu, ensuring safety efforts for Kashmiris working there.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir minister Javid Ahmed Dar condemned the recent Pahalgam terror incident, labeling the attackers as 'beasts' deserving of punishment. His fervent call came days after terrorists claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and injured several others in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
In a bid to strengthen security and community ties, Dar met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He urged Sukhu to prioritize the safety of Kashmiris in the region, ensuring protection amidst rising tensions. An emotional Dar emphasized that Kashmir's economy relies heavily on tourism.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed ministers to visit other states to share information about the attack. Addressing anti-Kashmir propaganda, Dar highlighted that India is diverse, with both positive and negative elements, but stressed the revival of tourism through understanding and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Survivors Battle Insurers for Safety After Los Angeles Wildfires
AI-powered mobile station transforms real-time mining safety and surveillance
Collapse at South Korean Rail Site Raises Safety Concerns
Swift Rescue Ensures Safety in Surat Tower Blaze
IAEA Confirms Tritium Levels in 12th Batch of Fukushima Treated Water Well Below Safety Limits