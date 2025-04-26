Outrage and Unity: Pahalgam Attack Calls for Justice and Safety

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javid Ahmed Dar condemned the recent Pahalgam terror incident, labeling the attackers as 'beasts' deserving of punishment. His fervent call came days after terrorists claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and injured several others in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In a bid to strengthen security and community ties, Dar met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He urged Sukhu to prioritize the safety of Kashmiris in the region, ensuring protection amidst rising tensions. An emotional Dar emphasized that Kashmir's economy relies heavily on tourism.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed ministers to visit other states to share information about the attack. Addressing anti-Kashmir propaganda, Dar highlighted that India is diverse, with both positive and negative elements, but stressed the revival of tourism through understanding and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)