Uttar Pradesh Tightens Pension Scheme with Beneficiary Verification

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to verify beneficiaries of its pension scheme for destitute women to ensure only eligible recipients receive aid. The initiative, overseen by district magistrates, aims to identify and remove deceased or ineligible individuals, with a focus on Aadhaar-based authentication.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is on a mission to verify beneficiaries under its pension scheme for destitute women. This move aims to accurately allocate funds to the deserving.

Under orders from Principal Secretary Leena Johri, district magistrates are tasked with completing the verification of all beneficiaries of the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana by May 25.

Beneficiaries must meet specific criteria: above 18 years, widowed, and with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh. Currently, around 34 lakh women are enrolled in the scheme.

The verification process, overseen by district magistrates, is divided into three phases. By May 10, beneficiary verification should be concluded. The findings will be reported to district probation officers by May 15, with the cessation of ineligible pensions by May 25.

Aadhaar authentication now mandates for beneficiaries, ensuring only eligible women receive benefits. SMS notifications will keep them informed of their payment status.

Originally, the scheme offered Rs 500 per month in 2016-17, increasing to Rs 1000 from 2021-22. Aadhaar-linked bank accounts facilitate direct pension transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

