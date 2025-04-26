Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Kashmir Conflict Intensifies Between India and Pakistan

Pakistan has called for a neutral investigation into the killing of Indian tourists in Kashmir, denying any involvement. The incident has raised tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in measures like airspace bans and treaty suspensions. Local repercussions include military actions and economic impacts on aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:32 IST
Pakistan has urged for a neutral probe into the deaths of mostly Indian tourists in Kashmir, countering New Delhi's accusations of Islamabad's involvement and emphasizing its dedication to peace.

After India identified two suspects as Pakistani, both nations have imposed retaliatory measures, including airspace closure and treaty suspension, amidst rising calls for military action.

The incident has disrupted bilateral relations, prompting increased military vigilance and causing economic strains, notably affecting Indian airlines' operations due to rerouted flights and extended travel times.

