West Bengal Youth Interrogated Over Alleged Terrorist Connection on Social Media

The West Bengal Police have initiated an inquiry into a young man from Nadia district following his alleged sharing of pictures showing his 'Pakistani friend, a terrorist' on social media.

According to officials, the photos depict his friend armed alongside other militants. An investigation is underway to affirm the pictures' authenticity amidst concerns of sensationalism.

The youth's past, including his stint in Qatar and recent return to Mumbai, is under scrutiny, with cyber experts evaluating his online profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)