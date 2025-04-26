West Bengal Youth Interrogated Over Alleged Terrorist Connection on Social Media
A youth from Nadia, West Bengal, is under investigation for allegedly sharing an image of a 'Pakistani friend, a terrorist' on social media. Authorities are probing the authenticity of the image and the youth's potential connections from his time in Qatar.
The West Bengal Police have initiated an inquiry into a young man from Nadia district following his alleged sharing of pictures showing his 'Pakistani friend, a terrorist' on social media.
According to officials, the photos depict his friend armed alongside other militants. An investigation is underway to affirm the pictures' authenticity amidst concerns of sensationalism.
The youth's past, including his stint in Qatar and recent return to Mumbai, is under scrutiny, with cyber experts evaluating his online profiles.
