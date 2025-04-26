Tragic Attack at Wedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A brutal attack left six people dead as armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, according to local police. The victims were returning from a wedding when they were ambushed.

The incident unfolded near the Phandu Police Station in Peshawar. Initial investigations suggest the attack stems from a longstanding feud, said police officials.

The assailants reportedly comprised four to five individuals. In response, senior police officers, including SSP Operations Masood Ahmed Bangash, rushed to the site to manage the situation, arranging for the bodies to be sent for postmortem and the injured to receive prompt medical care.

