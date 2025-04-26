Left Menu

Tragic Attack at Wedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A tragic shooting occurred in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in six fatalities. The attack, linked to old enmity, targeted a vehicle returning from a wedding. Police are investigating, with local officials securing the scene and providing emergency medical assistance to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:18 IST
Tragic Attack at Wedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A brutal attack left six people dead as armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, according to local police. The victims were returning from a wedding when they were ambushed.

The incident unfolded near the Phandu Police Station in Peshawar. Initial investigations suggest the attack stems from a longstanding feud, said police officials.

The assailants reportedly comprised four to five individuals. In response, senior police officers, including SSP Operations Masood Ahmed Bangash, rushed to the site to manage the situation, arranging for the bodies to be sent for postmortem and the injured to receive prompt medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025