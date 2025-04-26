Tractor Tragedy: Man Allegedly Kills Parents Over Property Dispute
In Vizianagaram, a man allegedly killed his parents by running a tractor over them due to a property dispute. The son, P Raja Sekhar, reportedly wanted to sell the land, but his father refused. After a heated altercation and the father's rejection of the son's plans, the parents were fatally run over. Police are currently searching for the suspect.
A horrifying incident has unfolded in Vizianagaram district, where a man allegedly committed the brutal murder of his parents using a tractor. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred over a heated property dispute.
The accused, P Raja Sekhar, reportedly ran a tractor over his parents, P Appala Naidu and P Jayamma, following an altercation about selling a piece of land. According to police reports, Raja Sekhar wanted to liquidate the family property for financial reasons, but his father was adamantly opposed.
After bringing in an excavator to level the disputed land, which was subsequently dismissed by his father, Raja Sekhar's fury escalated, leading to the tragic act. Police have launched a manhunt for him, while a case has been filed against him.
