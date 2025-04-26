Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Fraud: Four Arrested in Raipur

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including a couple, for alleged fraudulent claims in land compensation related to the Bharatmala road project. Raids revealed excess payments, causing significant losses to the exchequer. The accused have been remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:28 IST
Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Fraud: Four Arrested in Raipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including Kedar Tiwari and his wife Uma, on accusations of fraudulent land compensation claims. The arrests relate to the Bharatmala road project in Raipur district, which spanned the years 2020 to 2024.

The arrests followed extensive raids across 20 properties in four districts, targeting public servants and private individuals. The investigation alleges that compensation intended for landowners was misappropriated, leading to a loss of Rs 48.03 crore to the exchequer.

Special ACB/EOW judge Neeraj Sharma has remanded the accused into custody till May 1. The authorities are delving into allegations that compensation was inflated or wrongfully claimed, as part of continued efforts to tackle corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025