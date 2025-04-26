Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Fraud: Four Arrested in Raipur

In a significant crackdown, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including Kedar Tiwari and his wife Uma, on accusations of fraudulent land compensation claims. The arrests relate to the Bharatmala road project in Raipur district, which spanned the years 2020 to 2024.

The arrests followed extensive raids across 20 properties in four districts, targeting public servants and private individuals. The investigation alleges that compensation intended for landowners was misappropriated, leading to a loss of Rs 48.03 crore to the exchequer.

Special ACB/EOW judge Neeraj Sharma has remanded the accused into custody till May 1. The authorities are delving into allegations that compensation was inflated or wrongfully claimed, as part of continued efforts to tackle corruption.

