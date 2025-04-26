Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Fraud: Four Arrested in Raipur
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including a couple, for alleged fraudulent claims in land compensation related to the Bharatmala road project. Raids revealed excess payments, causing significant losses to the exchequer. The accused have been remanded in custody as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including Kedar Tiwari and his wife Uma, on accusations of fraudulent land compensation claims. The arrests relate to the Bharatmala road project in Raipur district, which spanned the years 2020 to 2024.
The arrests followed extensive raids across 20 properties in four districts, targeting public servants and private individuals. The investigation alleges that compensation intended for landowners was misappropriated, leading to a loss of Rs 48.03 crore to the exchequer.
Special ACB/EOW judge Neeraj Sharma has remanded the accused into custody till May 1. The authorities are delving into allegations that compensation was inflated or wrongfully claimed, as part of continued efforts to tackle corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahawwur Rana's Arrest: Unveiling the Mastermind Behind 26/11
Youth Arrested in Tragic Murder of Six-Year-Old
Arrest of Pro-Monarchy Protest Leader in Nepal Sparks Controversy
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Under House Arrest: A Clash of Faith and Authority
Moral Policing Incident in Chandra Layout: Four Arrested