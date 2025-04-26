Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes State Capital Hotels

A series of email bomb threats targeted multiple hotels in the state capital, prompting police to conduct thorough inspections. Despite fears stirred by the threats, no bombs were found, leading authorities to classify them as hoaxes. Investigations into the origin of the emails continue.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:29 IST

Bomb threats targeting various hotels in the state capital on Saturday led to a swift response from law enforcement. Police deployed bomb disposal units and dog squads for extensive inspections but reported finding nothing suspicious.

Cantonment police confirmed all threats were received via email, zeroing in on locations including the Hilton Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the alarming messages, the threats were ultimately deemed hoaxes.

Officers have noted a pattern of recent hoaxes affecting district collectorates and even the Kerala High Court. Investigations are underway to trace the source of these threatening emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

