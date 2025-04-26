Crackdown in Kashmir: Terrorist Houses Demolished

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have intensified their crackdown on terrorism, demolishing the houses of four alleged terrorists just days after a brutal attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives.

According to officials, the demolitions took place in the Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts, affecting key figures involved in terror activities in the region.

Among those targeted, prominent suspects Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh and Shahid Ahmad Kuttay had houses razed, with explosive detonations marking the destruction of additional properties in Bijbehara and Tral after explosive devices were discovered during searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)