Crackdown in Kashmir: Terrorist Houses Demolished
Authorities in Kashmir Valley have demolished the houses of four terrorists following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. The crackdown involved destroying homes in Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Kulgam. Some houses were razed after explosives stored within detonated, while others were targeted due to the occupants' terrorist activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have intensified their crackdown on terrorism, demolishing the houses of four alleged terrorists just days after a brutal attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives.
According to officials, the demolitions took place in the Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts, affecting key figures involved in terror activities in the region.
Among those targeted, prominent suspects Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh and Shahid Ahmad Kuttay had houses razed, with explosive detonations marking the destruction of additional properties in Bijbehara and Tral after explosive devices were discovered during searches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Pressure to Dissolve Amid Crackdown
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Infrastructure Boost Amidst Crime Crackdown
Haryana's Crackdown on Female Foeticide: Stricter Measures Imposed
Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter
Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter as 'Rakhi Brother'