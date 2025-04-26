Odisha’s Animation Stars Bhagyashree Satpathy and Rishav Mohanty Head to WAVES 2025

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), scheduled from May 1 to May 4 in Mumbai, promises to be a landmark event for India's booming creative sector. Positioned as one of the premier gatherings for global entertainment professionals, WAVES 2025 is setting the stage for emerging voices in animation, VFX, and audiovisual storytelling. Among the 42 finalists selected for the highly anticipated Animation Filmmaker Competition, two young visionaries from Odisha—Bhagyashree Satpathy of Jajpur and Rishav Mohanty of Bhubaneswar—have earned national recognition for their groundbreaking work.

Rising Stars from Odisha

Bhagyashree Satpathy: Reimagining Mythology

At just 22 years old, Bhagyashree Satpathy has already carved a niche for herself as a filmmaker and animation artist. Hailing from Dharmasala in Jajpur district, Bhagyashree is currently studying at the prestigious National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad. Deeply rooted in Indian mythology and regional folklore, her creative vision breathes new life into traditional narratives, framing them with bold, contemporary sensibilities.

Her finalist entry, "Pasa", is a captivating concept series that fuses mythology with psychological drama. It delves into complex themes like manipulation, gender dynamics, and power structures, weaving an intense visual and emotional experience. Prior to "Pasa," Bhagyashree has directed several notable projects, including "Happy Birthday Tara"—a short film exploring the innocence and resilience of childhood—and a documentary focusing on the legend of Maa Kalijai of Chilika Lake, Odisha’s sacred and mystical site.

Rishav Mohanty: Animation Meets Realism

Joining Bhagyashree at the finals is Rishav Mohanty, a fellow NID Ahmedabad student and a native of Bhubaneswar. Rishav has made a remarkable impression with his animation documentary titled "Khatti". His work stands out for its authentic storytelling approach, leveraging the power of animation to document real-life narratives in an engaging, relatable format. "Khatti" captures the simple yet profound conversations and camaraderie among friends during informal roadside tea gatherings, offering a slice-of-life glimpse into contemporary Indian youth culture.

Rishav’s sensitive portrayal underscores the versatility of animation beyond fiction and fantasy, tapping into its potential as a serious medium for documentary storytelling.

A Global Platform for India's Emerging Talent

At WAVES 2025, the 42 finalists will present and pitch their projects to an elite panel of international judges, comprising globally recognized directors, producers, studio heads, and creative executives. This prestigious platform not only offers exposure but also opens the door to significant career opportunities, networking prospects, and potential international collaborations.

The competition promises substantial rewards: the top three winners will each be awarded a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. However, the real prize lies in the visibility and validation that participants gain at such a prominent event.

Furthermore, WAVES 2025 emphasizes the vast economic potential of India's animation and VFX sectors, industries that have been rapidly expanding and providing employment to hundreds of skilled professionals. According to industry experts, a single animated feature can generate jobs for between 100 and 300 artists, modelers, animators, and technical specialists, underlining the vital role of animation in India's creative economy.

Odisha’s Moment of Pride

The achievements of Bhagyashree Satpathy and Rishav Mohanty are a matter of pride not only for their home state of Odisha but also for the Indian creative community at large. Their innovative storytelling styles, rooted in culture yet universal in appeal, exemplify the new wave of Indian animation that is ready to take on the global stage.

As WAVES 2025 approaches, the spotlight is firmly on these young talents. Their journeys are inspiring a new generation of artists to dream big, stay rooted, and create stories that resonate across cultures and continents.

Odisha, known for its rich cultural heritage, now has new ambassadors in the realm of animation, and their stories are just beginning.