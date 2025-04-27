Left Menu

Teen Detained in Shocking Navi Mumbai Incident

In Navi Mumbai, a 17-year-old boy has been detained by police in connection with the death of a 12-year-old girl. The girl was found injured near a hill and later died in the hospital. The investigation led police to the teen, who confessed to attacking her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:12 IST
Teen Detained in Shocking Navi Mumbai Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been detained by Navi Mumbai police following the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl. The girl was discovered on Friday night, severely injured at the base of a hill, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The girl's family had reported her missing earlier that day, prompting police to launch an investigation. The case quickly escalated to one of murder under section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita after the child's demise.

Following a tip-off, authorities located the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. The suspect allegedly enticed the girl to a secluded spot under the guise of taking a selfie, where he attacked her with a stone. The teen will face the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025