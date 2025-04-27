Teen Detained in Shocking Navi Mumbai Incident

A 17-year-old boy has been detained by Navi Mumbai police following the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl. The girl was discovered on Friday night, severely injured at the base of a hill, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The girl's family had reported her missing earlier that day, prompting police to launch an investigation. The case quickly escalated to one of murder under section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita after the child's demise.

Following a tip-off, authorities located the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. The suspect allegedly enticed the girl to a secluded spot under the guise of taking a selfie, where he attacked her with a stone. The teen will face the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)