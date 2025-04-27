Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Aide Arrested Amidst Health Crisis

Walmik Karad, a former close aide to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He is experiencing health issues in jail, being treated for low blood sugar. Karad and six others face charges under MCOCA for the crime.

Updated: 27-04-2025 12:47 IST
Maharashtra Political Aide Arrested Amidst Health Crisis
Walmik Karad, a former aide to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested following allegations of kidnapping and murdering sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Karad, held at Beed prison, reported health problems on Friday evening. By Saturday, his blood sugar levels had dropped, rendering him unable to speak, prompting prison doctors to examine him.

He is receiving medical care within the prison, but officials stated that he might be transferred to a government hospital if necessary. Deshmukh's murder, linked to extortion attempts on an energy company, led to the arrest of Karad and six others under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

