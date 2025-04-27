Maharashtra Political Aide Arrested Amidst Health Crisis

Walmik Karad, a former aide to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested following allegations of kidnapping and murdering sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Karad, held at Beed prison, reported health problems on Friday evening. By Saturday, his blood sugar levels had dropped, rendering him unable to speak, prompting prison doctors to examine him.

He is receiving medical care within the prison, but officials stated that he might be transferred to a government hospital if necessary. Deshmukh's murder, linked to extortion attempts on an energy company, led to the arrest of Karad and six others under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

