Crossbow and Firearm Attack Sparks Counter-Terrorism Investigation in Leeds

Britain's counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation into a shocking attack in Leeds, northern England, where a crossbow and a firearm were used to severely injure two women.

West Yorkshire Police responded swiftly to the scene, finding a 38-year-old man with a self-inflicted injury, now under arrest. Despite the attack's severity, authorities have not yet classified it as terrorism, though a wide cordon remains in place for ongoing investigations.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley have emphasized the seriousness of the incident, warning against public speculation that could hinder the investigation. The police urge witnesses to step forward with any relevant information.

(With inputs from agencies.)