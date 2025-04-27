Left Menu

Crossbow and Firearm Attack Sparks Counter-Terrorism Investigation in Leeds

A recent attack in Leeds involving a crossbow and a firearm has left two women injured, prompting counter-terrorism police to investigate. A 38-year-old man has been arrested. Authorities are exploring all motivations behind the incident while urging the public to refrain from speculation.

Updated: 27-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:53 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain's counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation into a shocking attack in Leeds, northern England, where a crossbow and a firearm were used to severely injure two women.

West Yorkshire Police responded swiftly to the scene, finding a 38-year-old man with a self-inflicted injury, now under arrest. Despite the attack's severity, authorities have not yet classified it as terrorism, though a wide cordon remains in place for ongoing investigations.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley have emphasized the seriousness of the incident, warning against public speculation that could hinder the investigation. The police urge witnesses to step forward with any relevant information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

