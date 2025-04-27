Left Menu

CBI Nabs Revenue Official in Bribery Scandal

A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The 'patwari' was caught while accepting the bribe from a complainant whose application he had processed. The court has remanded the accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:59 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a revenue official in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials announced on Sunday.

The 'patwari', responsible for the Sudh Mahadev area in Chenani tehsil, was apprehended on Saturday. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, following a complaint by a landowner.

The accused had initially demanded Rs 50,000 to process the complainant's application for a 'Fard' document. The amount was later reduced to Rs 40,000. The official was subsequently produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

