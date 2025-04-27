CBI Nabs Revenue Official in Bribery Scandal
A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The 'patwari' was caught while accepting the bribe from a complainant whose application he had processed. The court has remanded the accused to 14 days of judicial custody.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a revenue official in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials announced on Sunday.
The 'patwari', responsible for the Sudh Mahadev area in Chenani tehsil, was apprehended on Saturday. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, following a complaint by a landowner.
The accused had initially demanded Rs 50,000 to process the complainant's application for a 'Fard' document. The amount was later reduced to Rs 40,000. The official was subsequently produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.
