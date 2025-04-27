Mysterious Murder in Nagli Village: Police on the Hunt
A 45-year-old man named Manoj was found with his throat slit in Nagli village, Shamli. Police have charged two absconding suspects, Bablu and Bhupendra, in relation to the murder. The incident reportedly took place at a tube well where Manoj had gone with the suspects.
A gruesome murder has rocked Nagli village in Shamli, where 45-year-old Manoj was found dead with his throat slit. The chilling discovery was made late Saturday night, causing a stir within the community.
The local police, led by Additional Superintendent Santosh Kumar Singh, have named two key suspects, Bablu and Bhupendra, in connection with the crime. Both individuals are currently at large, intensifying the urgency of the investigation.
Manoj reportedly accompanied the suspects to a nearby tube well, where the fatal incident occurred, as per the complaint filed by his family. The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the accused in this shocking case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
