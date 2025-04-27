Trade Talks Tighten: US and China Hold Daily Conversations on Tariffs

The Trump administration is maintaining daily dialogues with China concerning tariff issues, as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins highlighted on Sunday.

Rollins revealed on CNN's 'State of the Union' that consistent negotiations are underway between the U.S. and China, and deals with other countries are nearing finalization.

"We're in daily communication with China, alongside almost 100 other nations who have entered discussions," Rollins detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)