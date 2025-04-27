Left Menu

Clash in Eastern Suburbs: Arrests Made After Vandalism and Injuries

A clash between two groups in the eastern suburbs resulted in injuries and vandalism of shops and vehicles. Seven individuals were arrested following the incident in Golibar, Santacruz. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage showing the violence, which led to charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault.

  India

A violent clash erupted between two groups in the eastern suburbs, leaving three individuals injured and causing significant damage to property, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Santacruz (east), specifically in the Golibar locality. During the altercation, several shops were looted, and vehicles were damaged.

CCTV footage from the scene reveals perpetrators using bamboo sticks to wreak havoc on local businesses. Police have apprehended seven people and filed a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

