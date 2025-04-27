Left Menu

Beirut Building Struck Amid Heightened Tensions

A building in southern Beirut was hit by an attack on Sunday as per live footage from Reuters, happening just shortly after an evacuation order was issued by the Israeli army to local residents. The incident adds to the heightened regional tensions and growing concerns about civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:56 IST
A building in southern Beirut was struck on Sunday, following the immediate issuance of an evacuation order to residents in the area by the Israeli army, according to Reuters live footage.

The hit occurred nearly within an hour post the evacuation advisory, amplifying already heightened tensions in the region.

This incident raises additional concerns for civilian safety amidst the prevailing volatile situation, indicating a potential escalation that requires urgent international attention.

