Decisive Battle Against Terror: India Tightens Grip in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a harsh response to terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, blaming them for attempting to disrupt Kashmir's progress. With India tightening its grip and demolishing terrorist hideouts, tensions with Pakistan intensify amidst international solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:51 IST
In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed the 'harshest' response against terrorists and their backers, aiming to thwart attempts to destabilize Kashmir's peace and prosperity. He emphasized the unity of 140 crore Indians in this battle against terrorism.

The decisive action against the terror infrastructure follows the cold-blooded killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, by Pakistan-linked terrorists. Authorities have intensified their crackdown, demolishing homes of active terrorists and dredging up suspect networks as Jammu and Kashmir experience heightened security measures.

Tensions with Pakistan have escalated, with India revoking short-term visas and undertaking punitive measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and diplomatic downgrades. In retort, Pakistan closed airspace to Indian airliners and halted trade. Meanwhile, the NIA has taken charge of the investigation, searching for the terror attack's masterminds.

