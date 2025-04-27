Decisive Battle Against Terror: India Tightens Grip in Kashmir

In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed the 'harshest' response against terrorists and their backers, aiming to thwart attempts to destabilize Kashmir's peace and prosperity. He emphasized the unity of 140 crore Indians in this battle against terrorism.

The decisive action against the terror infrastructure follows the cold-blooded killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, by Pakistan-linked terrorists. Authorities have intensified their crackdown, demolishing homes of active terrorists and dredging up suspect networks as Jammu and Kashmir experience heightened security measures.

Tensions with Pakistan have escalated, with India revoking short-term visas and undertaking punitive measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and diplomatic downgrades. In retort, Pakistan closed airspace to Indian airliners and halted trade. Meanwhile, the NIA has taken charge of the investigation, searching for the terror attack's masterminds.

(With inputs from agencies.)