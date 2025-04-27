Infamous Criminal Javed's Arrest Ends Months of Evasion Across Delhi

A notorious criminal, Javed, was apprehended by the Delhi Police crime branch on Sunday. Wanted in connection with a rape case, Javed, known as Pawwa, had been on the run since January.

The 37-year-old, residing in Tagore Garden, faces nearly three dozen charges ranging across Delhi, including robbery and arms offences. His evasion ended when officials laid a successful trap near Jagatpur Pusta in Wazirabad.

During his capture, Javed fired at officers but was subdued in a physical altercation. A known history-sheeter, his criminal activities date back to 2013. The case has highlighted the continuing challenges of policing Delhi's vast criminal underworld.

(With inputs from agencies.)