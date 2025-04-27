Infamous Criminal Javed's Arrest Ends Months of Evasion Across Delhi
The notorious criminal, Javed, wanted for a rape case, was captured by Delhi Police. Known as Pawwa, he has nearly three dozen cases against him. His capture involved an armed standoff, highlighting his extensive criminal history. Javed has been a fugitive since January 2025.
A notorious criminal, Javed, was apprehended by the Delhi Police crime branch on Sunday. Wanted in connection with a rape case, Javed, known as Pawwa, had been on the run since January.
The 37-year-old, residing in Tagore Garden, faces nearly three dozen charges ranging across Delhi, including robbery and arms offences. His evasion ended when officials laid a successful trap near Jagatpur Pusta in Wazirabad.
During his capture, Javed fired at officers but was subdued in a physical altercation. A known history-sheeter, his criminal activities date back to 2013. The case has highlighted the continuing challenges of policing Delhi's vast criminal underworld.
