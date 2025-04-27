Left Menu

Infamous Criminal Javed's Arrest Ends Months of Evasion Across Delhi

The notorious criminal, Javed, wanted for a rape case, was captured by Delhi Police. Known as Pawwa, he has nearly three dozen cases against him. His capture involved an armed standoff, highlighting his extensive criminal history. Javed has been a fugitive since January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:52 IST
Infamous Criminal Javed's Arrest Ends Months of Evasion Across Delhi
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, Javed, was apprehended by the Delhi Police crime branch on Sunday. Wanted in connection with a rape case, Javed, known as Pawwa, had been on the run since January.

The 37-year-old, residing in Tagore Garden, faces nearly three dozen charges ranging across Delhi, including robbery and arms offences. His evasion ended when officials laid a successful trap near Jagatpur Pusta in Wazirabad.

During his capture, Javed fired at officers but was subdued in a physical altercation. A known history-sheeter, his criminal activities date back to 2013. The case has highlighted the continuing challenges of policing Delhi's vast criminal underworld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025