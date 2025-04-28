Daring Rescue in Arunachal Pradesh: Militants Neutralized
A construction worker was rescued and three NSCN (KYA) militants were killed in a gun battle in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local police conducted the joint operation. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, and efforts continue to locate a second abducted worker.
A construction worker, kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh, has been rescued following a successful joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and district police in Longding. The incident resulted in the deaths of three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) faction, according to a defense spokesman's statement.
The operation, launched on Sunday, was based on accurate intelligence inputs. The security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with the extremists, managing to neutralize the militants. Lt Col Amit Shukla confirmed the recovery of four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other materials from the site.
An ongoing search is being conducted to find a second kidnapped construction worker. The Longding Superintendent of Police, Dekio Gumja Tamin, confirmed the encounter and stated that the bodies of the militants were transported to Mon district in Nagaland for further investigation.
