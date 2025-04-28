Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Arunachal Pradesh: Militants Neutralized

A construction worker was rescued and three NSCN (KYA) militants were killed in a gun battle in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local police conducted the joint operation. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, and efforts continue to locate a second abducted worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST
Daring Rescue in Arunachal Pradesh: Militants Neutralized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A construction worker, kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh, has been rescued following a successful joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and district police in Longding. The incident resulted in the deaths of three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) faction, according to a defense spokesman's statement.

The operation, launched on Sunday, was based on accurate intelligence inputs. The security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with the extremists, managing to neutralize the militants. Lt Col Amit Shukla confirmed the recovery of four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other materials from the site.

An ongoing search is being conducted to find a second kidnapped construction worker. The Longding Superintendent of Police, Dekio Gumja Tamin, confirmed the encounter and stated that the bodies of the militants were transported to Mon district in Nagaland for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025