Tragic Mosque Stabbing Highlights France's Secular Tensions

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man in a southern France mosque has been arrested in Italy, French authorities confirmed on Monday. The suspect surrendered at an Italian police station near Florence on Sunday night, according to Abdelkrim Grini, the public prosecutor in Ales.

Authorities are looking into anti-Muslim sentiments as the primary motive but are not ruling out other possible motives, such as a morbid fascination with death. The attack, caught on video and shared on social media, has drawn sharp condemnation from politicians across France.

France's commitment to secularism, known as "laicite," comes under strain due to incidents like these in a country that hosts Europe's largest Muslim population. The attack underscores ongoing tensions around religious and cultural coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)