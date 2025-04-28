Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Survivors Face Dire Conditions Amid Continued Military Strikes

One month after Myanmar's deadly earthquake, the humanitarian needs of survivors remain critical, exacerbated by ongoing military airstrikes. The March 28 quake caused widespread devastation, prompting urgent calls for aid. Meanwhile, political turmoil and military actions further aggravate the crisis, with civilians facing dire living conditions and significant health risks.

In the wake of Myanmar's catastrophic earthquake, which struck with a magnitude of 7.7 on March 28, survivors are wrestling with humanitarian crises exacerbated by ongoing military actions. The seismic event devastated several regions, including Naypyitaw, with a death toll reaching 3,769 and thousands injured or missing.

Despite international calls for ceasefire, military airstrikes continue to plague the quake-affected areas. The Myanmar Witness project reported 80 airstrikes post-quake, despite a ceasefire declared by the military on April 2. These actions have primarily targeted civilian zones, drawing severe criticism from the National Unity Government, the leading resistance group.

Humanitarian organizations stress the urgent need for aid as living conditions deteriorate. Many displaced by the quake continue to live in unsafe shelters, facing threats of disease due to inadequate sanitation and lack of fresh water. With monsoon season approaching, agencies warn of worsening conditions unless immediate relief efforts are amplified.

